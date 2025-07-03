Ranvir Shorey criticizes MNS workers for assaulting a Gujarati shopkeeper for not speaking Marathi

Mumbai, July 3 Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey took to social media to strongly condemn the actions of MNS workers who allegedly assaulted a Gujarati shopkeeper for not speaking Marathi.

Expressing his outrage, the actor called the incident shameful and unacceptable. He also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his post. The ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actor took to his X handle to post a video that captured members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly attacking a restaurant owner in Mumbai’s Mira Road area over his inability to speak Marathi. Expressing his anger, Shorey described the incident as "disturbing" and voiced serious concerns about the current state of law and order in Maharashtra.

The actor tweeted, “This is sickening. Monsters on the loose, looking for attention and political relevance. Where’s L&O, @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis ?.” Ranvir also hit back at trolls in the comments section of his post, giving a sharp and fitting response to those who tried to criticise him. One user asked the actor, “Since how many years you now live in Maharashtra? How much effort have you taken to learn Marathi?”

In his reply, Ranvir Shorey said, “First, I’m not answerable to a hateful anonymous troll like you for any of these questions. Second, you’re really dumb if you think beating people up will make them learn and speak a language. And finally, if you do want to bring attention to the issue, there are more positive & constructive ways to bring about change, or even protest for political mileage, instead of beating hapless citizens who’re just trying to make a living!”

A video that went viral on social media showed a group of men visiting a shop to buy food. The situation turned violent when they allegedly attacked the shop owner for not speaking in Marathi. The men were seen wearing scarves associated with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The incident took place in Bhayander, located in Maharashtra’s Thane district. It occurred shortly after the state government rolled back its decision to enforce a three-language policy, which had sparked criticism from the opposition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor