Ranvir Shorey, Paramvir Cheema to be seen in 'The Pyramid Scheme'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Actor Ranvir Shorey will be seen sharing screen space with Paramvir Cheema in a new drama titled 'The Pyramid Scheme'.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), created by Shreyansh Pandey and directed by Ashish Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey, the series follows the story of Goldy, a restless young man, whose quest to get rich through a multi-level marketing business spiral into a rollercoaster of chaosrisking not just his future, but the love and trust of his close-knit joint family.

On Wednesday, the show went on the floors. The makers took to Instagram and shared pictures from the set.

'The Pyramid Scheme' will premiere on Prime Video in 2026.

Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Smita Bansal and Alfia Jafry will also be seen in key roles.

