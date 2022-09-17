Ranvir Shorey’s father, filmmaker KD Shorey dies at 92

Ranvir Singh's father filmmaker Krishan Dev Shorey (also referred to as KD Shorey) passed away at the age of 92. The veteran was an actor, director and producer during the 70s, 80s and late 90s. Ranvir took to his social media handles to write a heart-wrenching note on his father's demise. The actor shared a picture of his Dad and wrote an emotional caption on his post. Ranveer informed through his post that his father KD Shorey breathed his last on Friday, September 16, last night.

Sharing a picture of his father smiling for the camera, Ranvir wrote, “My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grand children. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection. Krishan Dev Shorey, or KD Shorey as he was popularly known, was a filmmaker himself, having produced films like Zinda Dil, Be-Reham, and Bad Aur Badnaam in the 1970s and 80s. Apart from this, he directed the 1988 film Maha-Yuddh, which featured actors like Gulshan Grover, Mukesh Khanna, Kader Khan, and Paresh Rawal. He also had uncredited cameos as a judge in two of his films.