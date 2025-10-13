Ranvir Shorey's 'Jassi Weds Jassi' hints at a crazy, fun ride in cinemas this November

Mumbai Oct 13 The makers of the forthcoming drama "Jassi Weds Jassi" dropped the captivating motion poster on Monday.

Bursting with colours, dhol, and desi drama, the movie brings with it the charm and nostalgia of the 90s.

The Paran Bawa's directorial promises a laughter-packed ride rooted in the Punjabi culture, where one name turns a simple shaadi into total chaos.

"Jassi Weds Jassi" stars Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo, Rehmat Rattan, Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sudesh Lehri, and Grusha Kapoor in key roles, along with others.

Bawa, who is credited with assisting on iconic films such as "Rang De Basanti", "Karthik Calling Karthik", and "Angrezi Medium", is all set to make his directorial debut with the movie.

Talking about "Jassi Weds Jassi", the filmmaker shared, “This film is pure madness in the best way possible! Jassi Weds Jassi is a celebration of Punjabi warmth, love, and that beautiful, crazy energy that happens when too many Jassis come together. It’s funny, emotional, and something everyone will connect with.”

Producer Mazahir Abbas added, “We wanted to make something that makes people smile from start to finish. Jassi Weds Jassi is fun, desi, and full of heart, a film for the whole family.”

Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo, who will be seen as one of the Jassis, shared, “Playing jassi has been super entertaining for me. I’ve enjoyed every moment living in the world of Jassi weds Jassi. The madness, the energy, the North Indian masti, everything about Jassi Weds Jassi is pure fun! Can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

While Kush Chhabria has looked after the camera work of the drama, Abhijit Deshpande is the head of the editing department.

Set for a theatrical release on November 7, "Jassi Weds Jassi" promises a full-on dose of comedy, drama, and romance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor