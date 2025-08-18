Rao Bahadur teaser: Satyadev's majestic avatar impresses in Venkatesh Maha's dark drama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : The teaser for Mahesh Babu Productions' much-awaited film 'Rao Bahadur' was unveiled on Monday.

The film, directed by Venkatesh Maha and presented by Mahesh Babu, stars Satyadev in the lead role.

The teaser, shared by SS Rajamouli, gives a glimpse into a dark and mystical world. The film is described as a "psychological drama" with touches of mystical realism, promising a unique cinematic journey.

Happy to see Satyadev evolving and portraying larger-than-life characters. My best wishes to him and Maha for #RaoBahadur. Can't wait to see what you guys are up to…@ActorSatyaDev @mahaisnotanoun pic.twitter.com/hNAdkIJIAk — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 18, 2025

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's GMB Entertainment are backing the project. Director Maha, known for C/o Kancharapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, has written and directed Rao Bahadur.

Earlier this week, the first look at the film was unveiled. The poster features Satyadev in the ensemble of a king, surrounded by peacock feathers and ornate details. It also depicts kids hanging onto Satyadev's attire and moustache, offering a humorous touch to the narrative.

For Satyadev, the transformation required significant commitment. He said, "Five hours in makeup each morning gave me the rare chance to disappear into the character completely. By the time we rolled, I wasn't just playing Rao Bahadur; I was living him," as quoted by Variety.

The Telugu-language film is eyeing a summer 2026 release with plans for subtitled international distribution, reported Variety.

Meanwhile, Satyadev was recently seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom. The spy thriller featured Deverakonda as Constable Surya, aka Suri, an undercover agent involved in covert operations. Satyadev plays Siva, Deverakonda's elder brother, and has received a thumping response from both critics and audiences alike.

As for Mahesh Babu, the actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's untitled film SSMB29.

