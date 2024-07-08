Rap anthem 'Meri Baggi Mera Ghoda' is out from Varun, Sunny, Manjot & Jassie's 'Wild Wild Punjab'

Mumbai, July 8 The makers of the film 'Wild Wild Punjab', starring Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill, released a new rhythmic banger titled 'Meri Baggi Mera Ghoda' on Monday.

The two-minute and three-second song, penned, crooned, and composed by Bali, promises a pulse-pounding experience that will leave music lovers uplifted.

This high-octane track exudes unmatched energy with its infectious twang and free-form structure, offering a refreshing departure from regular music and making it an instant hit among listeners.

With its infectious beat, 'Meri Baggi Mera Ghoda' is an electrifying addition to the 'Wild Wild Punjab' soundtrack.

Sharing the song on social media, the makers wrote: "Speed, swag, and squad goals! #MeriBaggiMeraGhoda song out now."

'Wild Wild Punjab' revolves around the story of four best friends on a wacky breakup trip. It features a heartbroken Rajesh Khanna, a.k.a. Khanne (Varun), who is determined to confront his ex at her wedding in front of her family, notwithstanding the groom or the 'baraatis', to say four magical words: "I am over you."

The film also stars Patralekhaa and Ishita Raj.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, 'Wild Wild Punjab' is a Luv Films Production, directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

It is set to premiere on July 10 on Netflix.

Best known for his role as 'Choocha' in the movie 'Fukrey', Varun Sharma has starred in films like 'Dolly Ki Doli', 'Arjun Patiala', 'Khandaani Shafakhana', and 'Cirkus', among others.

Sunny has featured in films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Jai Mummy Di', and 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'.

The Punjabi singer and actor Jassie has belted out songs like 'Ik Saal', 'Bapu Zimidar', 'Gabbroo', 'Nikle Currant', 'Surma Kaala', and 'Keh Gayi Sorry', among others.

