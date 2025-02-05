Rap King Yo Yo Honey Singh to joins forces with melody maestro Shael Oswal

Mumbai, Feb 5 The music lovers are in for a treat as the maestro of melody, Shael Oswal, will be joining hands with rap king Yo Yo Honey Singh. Given that both artists master a different genre of music, their collaboration is expected to bring out something unique.

Talking about the iconic collaboration, Shael Oswal stated, ”Music is all about evolution, and this collaboration with Yo Yo is something fresh, unexpected, and absolutely electrifying. Can’t wait for the world to hear what we’ve created.”

Meanwhile, Yo Yo Honey Singh also spilled his excitement about his latest association. He said, ”Bringing my rap game to Shael’s signature romance is a vibe like never before! This track is gonna be a whole mood—get ready for 2025."

Over and above this, it looks like Yo Yo Honey Singh is set to enter another professional association soon.

Recently, Pakistani singer, Ali Zafar dropped a picture with the rapper on his official Instagram account. The photograph shows both musicians seated in a music room filled with large speakers, a massive screen, and a small one. Twinning in black, Honey Singh went for a simple half-sleeve t-shirt, whereas Ali Zafar opted for a full-sleeved, high-neck top.

"Do you want it ?", Ali Zafar wrote along with the picture.

The post garnered a lot of attention from netizens, both from India and Pakistan. The rumor mills are alleging that Ali Zafar and Yo Yo Honey Singh might work together shortly.

Elated by the possibility, an Insta user wrote, "2 legends one frame".

Another one shared, "Bro you guys are going to cook something amazing!"

The third comment read, "Two Rockstars in one frame".

It might be exciting to know that Ali Zafar is both an amazing singer and a talented actor. He has previously worked in Bollywood, and has been a part of movies such as "Tere Bin Laden Dead Or Alive", "Total Siyapaa", "London Paris New York", and "Tere Bin Laden", among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor