Rapper Chino XL passes away at 50

Los Angeles [US], July 30 : Rapper-actor Chino XL is no more.

As per Variety, Chino XL passed away last Sunday at his home. He was 50.

The Bronx-born rapper, whose real name was Derek Keith Barbosa, is survived by his children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric and Kiyana; stepson Shawn; five grandchildren; his mother and his longtime partner Stephanie.

The news of his demise was shared by his family via a statement.

In a joint statement, his daughters wrote, "Our father had many titles King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace."

Born in 1974, Barbosa grew up in East Orange, New Jersey, where he became a rapper in school and took on "Chino" based on his childhood nickname. In the late 1980s, he joined forces with producer Kerri Chandler to form the duo the Art of Origin. They signed with Rick Rubin's Def American Recordings via Warner Bros. in 1991 and after releasing singles, Chino XL embarked on a solo career.

He released his debut album, "Here to Save You All," in 1996, and followed with "I Told You So," which featured collaborations with Cypress Hill's B-Real, Kool G Rap, and J Dilla, among others; he later gained the rights to the album and re-released it independently.

As an actor, he was featured in "Alex & Emma" as well as television series including "The Young and the Restless," "Reno 911!" and "CSI: Miami."

