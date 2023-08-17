Rapper Drake posts cute picture of his son watching his concert

Ontario [Canada], August 17 : Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter Aubrey Drake Graham shared a series of photographs from his concert over the weekend in Los Angeles where 5-year-old son Adonis came to watch his dad’s performance, reported People.

In one photo, the rapper has his arms around his son, Adonis, who is smiling at the camera.

According to People, in another photo, Adonis wears a pair of black headphones, holding his dad's arm as Drake sings down to him. "Adonis's Big Day Out," Drake captioned the sweet post.

At the show, Drake told his fans that Adonis was attending the L.A. show for the first time. "I can't talk about t-s tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time," he said during the performance. "So we've got to keep this real PG tonight. Y'all keep your bras on." The "Hotline Bling" rapper shares Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux, reported People.

Drake shared a nice parenting moment on Instagram this week, posting a photo of himself fixing Adonis' hair. The rapper sat behind his son and meticulously removed Adonis' braids, which matched the proud father's own haircut.

The comments were filled with messages from the rapper's friends. "Like father Like son," rapper Tyga commented. In the same post, Drake shared a funny video of his mom Sandi Graham as she thanks her son for her new watch. “What a gift,” she said of the sparkly green watch. “Isn’t that gorgeous?,” reported People.

The rapper then asked his son for his thoughts on the present. “Do you like Bubby’s watch?” he asked.

Adonis, who was playing ping pong before his dad began filming, shrugged, telling Drake he did not like it because it is “too expensive.” “I know,” the rapper told him. “Don’t worry, when you get older.” In December, the father-son duo attended a Toronto Raptors basketball game, sitting courtside together. Wearing matching leather-like jackets and sneakers, Drake and his son were focused on the game — until Adonis' bag of Skittles came out. The duo are often at Toronto games, where Drake has held courtside seats since 2013, according to The Toronto Star, and is a global ambassador for the team, reported People.

