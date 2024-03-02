Rapper Ikka remembers picking 'cool stuff' from Delhi's Palika Bazar with Raftaar

Mumbai, Mar 2 Rapper Ikka, who served as the squad boss on the hip-hop reality show ‘MTV Hustle 3.0’, has shared that he and fellow rapper Raftaar used to go and shop at Delhi’s Palika Bazar for fashion accessories.

Speaking to IANS, Ikka revealed that he got “fashion ka keeda” from hip-hop, adding that he always used to wonder as a kid about sourcing stuff that he saw in international hip-hop videos.

His search finally ended at the Palika Bazar in Delhi's Connaught Place area.

The rapper told IANS, “As a kid, I used to be very fascinated by the fashion trends in the hip-hop genre. The caps, the jackets and the shoes, they always intrigued me, and I used to think where I could get such cool stuff. I then discovered a place in Palika Bazar where I could get the clothes and the accessories."

He added, “I used to go there with Raftaar and Lil Golu. Fashion 'ka keeda mujhe hip-hop ki vajah se hi laga tha'. I remember wearing two T-shirts in Delhi summers. I love hip-hop in its entirety, including the fashion associated with this genre."

Ikka is set to perform at the upcoming Royal Stag Boom Box.

