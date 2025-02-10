Rapper Kendrick Lamar stuns crowd with his historic performance at Super Bowl Halftime show

New Orleans [US], February 10 : Kendrick Lamar performed at the NFL Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday. It marked the first time for the solo rapper to headline a halftime performance in the history of the Super Bowl.

As per Deadline, three years ago, Kendrick shared the stage for the halftime show hip-hop dream team of Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and 50 Cent.

Kendrick's performance started with the introduction of actor Samuel L Jackson, as a tic-tac-toe board lit up the stadium.

It was followed by a spotlight on Kendrick before he started singing the verses of his chartbuster songs while standing on the roof of a car.

The red, white and blue dancers joined the singer during his performance. He was joined by Tennis player, Serena Williams on the stage. Kendrick also sang his Grammy-winning diss track, 'Not Like Us' at the Super Bowl Halftime.

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles secured a memorable 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl LIX.

Eagles denied the Chiefs' the record of becoming the first team ever to secure three successive Super Bowl titles and won their second title after 2017.

The dominant defence of the Eagles held star player Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending champions to 23 yards in the first half and secured a 24-point lead at half-time, before wrapping up the contest in their favour with an 18-point win.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, whose phone screen saver for the past two years had been a picture of him walking off defeated after the Super Bowl 2022 edition, had a redemption to remember as he was named the 'Super Bowl MVP', throwing for 221 yards, rushing for 72 and making a total of three touchdowns.

After the match, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was holding the Lombardi Trophy awarded to the winning team proudly.

"This is the ultimate team game. You can't be great without the greatness of others. Great performance by everybody offence, defence, special teams. We did not really ever care what anyone thought about how we won, or their opinions. All we want to do is win," said the coach as quoted by ESPN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor