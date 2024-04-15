Rapper King to perform in Bangladesh for the first time on April 18

Mumbai, April 15 Singer-rapper King, who is known for tracks such as ‘ Maan Meri Jaan’ and ‘Tu Aake Dekh Le’, is set to perform in Bangladesh for the first time.

King will take the stage at the Art & Music Festival on April 18, 2024. Among the lineup of his tracks scheduled for the performance are ‘Tu Jaana Na Piya’, ‘IICONIC’, ‘Pablo’, ‘Sarkaare’, and ‘Maan Meri Jaan’.

Talking about his performance in Bangladesh, King said: “I’ve received countless requests from fans worldwide to perform, and my team and I are committed to reaching every corner of the globe. Bangladesh has been on our radar for quite some time, and I'm thrilled that we can finally make this happen.”

King's global stardom skyrocketed with the release ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ on which he later collaboratede with Nick Jonas for an electrifying rendition titled the ‘Afterlife’ version.

King will take centre stage on Day 1 of the Art & Music Festival which is happening in Dhaka over the period of two days.

