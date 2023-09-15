Rapper Offset reveals new album title, release date

Los Angeles [US], September 15 : There's some good news for the fans of rapper Offset.

The 'Jealousy' hitmaker has announced the title and release date of his sophomore solo album, 'Set It Off'.

The album featuring Travis Scott will be out on October 13.

Taking to X, Offset posted the cover art and also revealed that the project’s lead single, “Fan”, will arrive on Saturday along with a video. He recently stated on the social media platform that the album will include “They Can’t Be Too Upset,” which he teased earlier this year on Instagram.

"SET IT OFF -The Album 10/13 Presave link https://offset.lnk.to/SetItOff," he wrote.

The update has left music lovers extremely excited.

"Album cover is fire," a social media user commented.

"The cover is phenomenal," another one wrote.

"Can't wait...it looks so great," an X user tweeted.

'Set It Off' marks the first solo release from the Lawrenceville, Ga. native since 2019’s Father of 4. Prior to that, he collaborated with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin for the full-length collaborative album 'Without Warning' in 2017, Variety reported.

Earlier this year, Offset told the US-based portal, "This is me going full-fledged into my solo career. The objective is to do it fully and smash shit and fuck the game up as a solo artist. I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor