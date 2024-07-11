Rapper Rich the Kid claims Kanye West is retiring from 'professional music’

Mumbai, July 11 Rapper-producer Rich the Kid has said that Kanye West is retiring from music, though it’s unclear what exactly that entails or if the decision is final.

According to a since-deleted screenshot of a text exchange posted by Rich the Kid from West: “I am retiring from professional music.”

The reason behind the decision, the musician hinted, is that he’s “not sure what else to do” as far as music goes, reports people.com.

However, Rich the Kid replied: “Retire? Why? How? The ppl NEED you the music you & Ty & we have made was the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date in 2024. Drop Ye about mine & V@ and we do it all over again the kids need you big…. maybe some time to chill but retiring ain't it."

Shortly after he posted the screenshotted-texts, Rich the Kid announced on X that he’s dropping new music with West featured on his forthcoming album, Life’s a Gamble. “WE DROPPING FRIDAY 7/19,” he wrote, confirming the project’s release date.

According to the album’s tracklist, there’s an upcoming collaboration with West titled 'Plain Jane', also the already-released single 'Gimme a Second 2' featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Peso Pluma.

There’s also the track 'Carnival' with Playboi Carti and Ty Dolla $ign, 42, that was featured on the latter’s collaborative Vultures 1 album with West, which dropped in February. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 the following month.

West’s retirement announcement comes weeks after he and Ty Dolla $ign were slated to release their sequel project, 'Vultures 2'.

According to an Instagram post shared by Ty Dolla $ign, the duo are next set to bring their Vultures listening experience to Korea on Friday, August 23.

However, it’s unclear if they’ll perform their follow-up project, which still doesn’t have a confirmed release date.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor