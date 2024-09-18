Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs's lawyer shares updates about his "treatment and therapy"

Washington [US], September 18 : After rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs got arrested in New York City amid a federal sex trafficking investigation, his lawyer shared that he is under treatment and therapy, reported People.

The popular rapper was arrested on September 16. According to the federal indictment, he was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

On September 17, during his arraignment hearing, his lawyer Marc Agnifilo, said Combs is getting treatment and therapy for things that most respectfully he needs treatment and therapy for and he's getting that," as reported by People.

However, Agnifilo had not shared the details about Diddy's treatment, to maintain confidentiality.

Agnifilo added, "Mr. Combs is not a perfect person. There's been drug use, there's been toxic relationships - which I think were mutual in their toxicity as these things often are," he continued saying receiving aid "at the ripe age of 54" should be appreciated.

Combs has been in the headlines for a long time now. Most recently his former bandmate Dawn Richard filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him.

Richard's suit included claims of battery, false imprisonment, withholding millions of dollars in unpaid royalties and wages, as well as stealing her copyrighted works.

Richard's complaint was at least the eighth brought against him since his former girlfriend Casandra Ventura filed a lawsuit detailing years of physical and sexual abuse last year. That action quickly settled but led to other accusers, including Liza Gardner, Joi Dickerson-Neal and Crystal McKinney, bringing similar complaints.

"Prosecutors also alleged he had what appeared to be drugs in the Manhattan hotel room where he was arrested on Monday". Diddy's alleged physical abuse began in 2009, according to the indictment. He is accused of hitting, dragging, kicking, and throwing things at victims in purported assaults that were occasionally witnessed by others, according to People.

