Rapper Shubhneet Singh’s India tour cancelled over alleged support to Khalistan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubhneet Singh’s (popularly known as Shubh) ‘Still Rollin India tour’ has been cancelled over his alleged support to Khalistan.

“Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer's source account of the original transaction,” BookMyShow shared the update on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The ticket booking app faced a backlash on social media for hosting a singer who is allegedly a Khalistani sympathiser.

Earlier on Wednesday, #UninstallBookMyShow started trending on X with some calling Shubh a 'Khalistani'.

Shubhneet earlier sparked controversies after he shared a distorted map of India on his Instagram stories which he captioned, “Pray for Punjab” that led to a massive criticism.

Reportedly cricketer Virat Kohli also unfollowed Shubhneet Singh on Instagram amid the backlash.

This comes amid growing tensions between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of being behind the fatal shooting of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Najjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

