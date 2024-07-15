Rapper Wiz Khalifa arrested in Romania over illegal drug possession, later released

Los Angeles, July 15 Known for hits such as 'See You Again' and 'Black and Yellow', rapper Wiz Khalifa was arrested in Romania on charges of illegal drug possession but was later released from custody.

Khalifa apologised on social media for the incident.

"During a recital held at a music festival in the Costinești resort, Constanța county, (Khalifa) possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (a risky drug) and consumed (onstage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette," stated a translated press release from Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors DIICO, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The statement further read: "We make it clear that during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence."

Khalifa was in Romania for the Beach Please! Festival, where he performed on Saturday night.

A clip doing the rounds shows the rapper being escorted out of the venue by authorities.

He was charged with illegal drug possession but was subsequently released from custody.

Taking to X, Khalifa wrote: “Last night's show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage.”

“They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.”

