Rapper YFN Lucci released from prison after serving nearly 4 years

Washington [US], February 1 : Rapper YFN Lucci is now a free man after serving time in a Georgia prison for nearly four years on multiple charges, including racketeering.

According to People, the 33-year-old artist, whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, was released from the Burruss Correctional Training Center in Monroe County on Friday, January 31.

A press release, as reported by People, stated that his parents, close friends, and members of his music team were present to welcome the rapper.

"I've learned a lot during my time away," YFN Lucci said in a statement.

"Now, it's my turn to give back. I want to use my voice, my platform, and my music to inspire those who look up to me. I want to show people it's never too late to make a change. For me, this time is about growth, redemption, and purpose. I'm excited there's so much more to come," the statement further read, according to People.

YFN Lucci was indicted in 2021 on multiple charges, including murder, assault, and racketeering. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis led the case against him.

As part of a plea deal, 12 out of his 13 charges were dropped. His lawyers confirmed to People that he pleaded guilty to one count of violating Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with another 10 years of probation. However, his legal team had expected that he could be released early based on time already served.

