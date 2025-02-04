Rasha Thadani bonds with mom Raveena Tandon during ‘shaadi season’

Mumbai, Feb 4 Rasha Thadani recently shared a heartwarming moment with her mother, actress Raveena Tandon, during the ongoing 'shaadi season.'

The duo was seen enjoying quality time together, bonding over the festive spirit of weddings. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rasha posted several photos from the wedding, where she posed alongside her mother, grandmother, and other family members.

In some of the images, Rasha flaunts her radiant smile while posing with her doting mom, Raveena. In a solo shot, she looks stunning in a shimmery golden saree, styled with a bindi and bangles. Sharing the post, Rasha simply wrote, “Shaadi season.”

Recently, Raveena and Rasha embarked on a spiritual journey to Dwarka, where they visited several sacred sites, including the Rukmini Temple, to pay their respects. The duo also explored the Dwarka Jagat Temple and Nageshwar Mahadev Temple as part of Raveena's ongoing exploration of holy destinations. They later offered prayers at the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi.

Prior to this, the mother-daughter duo visited the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, where they sought blessings from Lord Mahadev.

On the professional front, Rasha Thadani made her Bollywood debut in the film “Azad,” starring opposite Amaan Devgan. The film also featured Ajay Devgn and television actor Mohit Malik.

Calling ‘Azad’ a very special film, Rasha said, “I can't be more grateful to Abhishek sir for giving me this opportunity and believing in me. This has been a beautiful and incredibly special journey altogether.”

Director Abhishek Kapoor shared, “Azad is a long-held vision that has finally come to life, and I’m thrilled to share it with the world. This film is a testament to the transformative power of human-animal connections, and I firmly believe its universal themes will strike a chord with audiences of all ages.”

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azad was released in theaters on January 17, 2025.

