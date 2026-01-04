Rasha Thadani celebrates 1 year of 'Uyi Amma' with a gratitude post

Mumbai, Jan 4 It has been a year since Rasha Thadani left everyone awestruck with her scintillating performance on the "Uyi Amma" track from her debut drama "Azaad".

Sharing a BTS video from the shoot of the peppy number, Rasha expressed her gratitude to the viewers for showering "Uyi Amma" with so much love.

"1 year of Uyi Amma...It found its way to you, and yall poured so much love into it. (sic)," she captioned the post.

Rasha also thanked all those who are responsible for making his song happen.

"Holding all that love so close, thanku to everyone that made this happen @pragyakapoor_ @gattukapoor @boscomartis And ofcourse @makeupbypompy @ashisbogi @alisha__behura @gulnaazz.u.khan the stars behind the camera...Ever grateful," she went on to write

Composed by Amit Trivedi, the song has been brought to life by Madhubanti Bagchi’s impactful voice. Bosco Leslie Martis is behind the impressive choreography of "Uyi Amma".

Recently, Rasha called the “Birangay” track from the period drama her “favourite”.

She took to her Instagram and uploaded a video compiling clips from the shoot of the song crooned by Amit Trivedi, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Meenal Jain.

Rasha captioned the post, “BIRANGAY- the first song I ever shot, my favourite song. The most special time, with the most special people. In my heart forever.”

Made under the direction of Abhishek Kapoor, "Azaad" also marks the Bollywood debut of Aaman Devgan, with Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty in crucial roles.

Up next, Rasha is all set to make her Tollywood debut with filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi's forthcoming drama.

Tentatively titled "#AB4", the project will be presented by Ashwin Dutt and backed by Gemini Kiran under the banner of Chandamama Kathalu Pictures.

Sharing her excitement, Rasha wrote on her Instagram, "New beginnings, endless gratitude! Mee andariki prema tho, I’m stepping into Telugu cinema. Thank you @ajaybhupathi sir for this opportunity. Chala excited to start this journey! (Dizzy emoji) #AB4 #TeluguDebut Presented by #AshwinDutt Produced by @geminikiran_official , under the @ckpicturesoffl banner. @vyjayanthimovies @swapnacinema @anandiartcreations (sic)."

Furthermore, Rasha will also star in the Bollywood drama "Laikey Laikaa", opposite Abhay Verma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor