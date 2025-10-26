Rasha Thadani drops unseen glam pictures of "original trendsetter" Raveena Tandon on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Actor Raveena Tandon has turned a year older, celebrating her birthday on Sunday. While wishes continue to pour for the star, her daughter, Rasha Thadani, has also dedicated a sweet post for her dearest "mama."

Taking to her Instagram, Rasha shared a string of her mother's old pictures, showing the 'Mohra' actor youthful and radiant in a glamorous avatar. It also featured a younger Rasha looking adorable as she posed for pictures with her mother.

In her caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the icon that is my mama timeless, fearless, radiant. The original trendsetter- beauty, wit, and strength. My hero!! no one like you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQQ1HeCjIWw/

In response to the post, Raveena showered her daughter with much love and added, "Love you my baby love love love. I'm nothing without you."

Others also chimed in to send birthday wishes for Raveena Tandon. While fans flooded the comment section with praises for the actor's stunning looks alongside heartwarming messages, actors Bhumi Pednekar and Neelam Kothari also dropped in to leave sweet greetings.

Raveena has been happily married to noted film exhibitor Anil Thadani since February 2004. The two are parents to their daughter, Rasha, and son, Ranbir. Raveena also has adopted daughters, Pooja and Chaya.

On the work front, Raveena is also set to star in the comedy-drama 'Welcome 3', a part of the popular 'Welcome' franchise. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor