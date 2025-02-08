Rashmi Desai opens up about the directors she wants to work with

Mumbai, Feb 8 Rashmi Desai has been a part of numerous television shows during her tenure. However, just like any other TV actor, she also aspires to work with some of the best directors from Bollywood. Recently, she opened up about the directors she wants to work with during an exclusive interaction with IANS.

Rashmi Desai said, "I have said this many times and will say it again today. I want to work with Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I am ready to give auditions and I hope I get the opportunity in this life to work with them. The way they provide people with a new perspective towards life, it's very beautiful."

She was also asked if she believes Bollywood typecasts television actors. To this, she replied, "They do, difficulty is a part of life. When you work hard, when you do good work, you are bound to reap the fruits of your labor. Yes, you do face challenges, they do generize you -television actor, OTT actor, film actor, but I feel, an actor is an actor. I also feel it is equally important to take a break as an actor."

Work-wise, Rashmi Desai was last seen in the satirical action comedy "Hisaab Barabar". Helmed and penned by Ashwni Dhir, the project starred R. Madhavan in the lead. The film has been produced by Jio Studios in collaboration with SP Cinecorp, "Hisaab Barabar" features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid in crucial roles, along with others.

The movie talks about a railway ticket examiner, Radhe Mohan Sharma, who notices a minor discrepancy in his bank account. During his attempt to resolve the issue, he uncovers a large financial fraud linked to an influential banker, Micky Mehta.

"Hisaab Barabar" premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa on 26 November 2024. Later on, the film was released on 24 January 2025 on ZEE5.

Talking about the technical crew, the cinematography was been performed by M. Sukumar, whereas Manan Sagar looked after the editing. Aman Pant has scored the music for the drama.

