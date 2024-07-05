Rashmi Gupta prioritises 'authenticity over chasing trends' on social media

Mumbai, July 5 Actress Rashmi Gupta has emphasised the importance of authenticity over chasing trends and metrics, calling social media a vital tool for exposure and connection.

The actress, who is currently seen portraying the role of Chandra in 'Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare', shared: "Social media serves as a vital tool for exposure and connection, yet I prioritise authenticity over chasing trends and metrics."

However, the actress said that the platform is a double-edged sword.

"Social media has facilitated networking and visibility for my work, aiding in collaborations and reaching a wider audience," she said.

Rashmi acknowledges that social media is both a bane and a boon. While it provides a platform for people to showcase their talents, it can also lead to crossing limits for the sake of views and followers.

The actress believes that genuine engagement matters more than sheer numbers.

"I focus on my journey rather than comparing myself to others' popularity on social media, and I believe genuine engagement matters more than sheer numbers,” she said.

Rashmi further said: "The fluctuating algorithms can be frustrating, but I prioritise creating meaningful content over obsessing about view counts."

As an actor, she recognises the importance of social media in casting. However, she believes that talent and suitability for roles should remain paramount in casting decisions.

"As an actor, social media presence can complement traditional casting processes, but talent and suitability for roles should remain paramount in casting decisions," added Rashmi.

'Dhruv Tara-Samay Sadi Se Pare' stars Ishaan Dhawan as Dhruv and Riya Sharma as Tara.

The new episodes of the show will feature completely different avatars of Dhruv and Tara.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, 'Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare' airs on Sony SAB.

On the professional front, Rashmi has earlier essayed the role of Goddess Parvati in the series 'Tirupati Balaji Kathasar'. She has also featured in 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' and 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'.

