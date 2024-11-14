Rashmika looks back at all memories from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

Mumbai, Nov 14 Rashmika Mandanna recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she reflected on her cherished memories from "Pushpa: The Rise."

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos featuring her posing with co-star Allu Arjun and the other cast and crew of the film. From casual moments to intense sequences, the photos offered a glimpse into the hard work and dedication that went into bringing the film to life.

Sharing throwback images, Mandanna wrote in the caption, “The trailer for Pushpa 2 drops soon so I was looking back at all my memories from Pushpa 1and I realised I hadn’t shared anything with you guys.. so here goes! 1- Srivalli sending you fulllll love! 2 #throwback to Your Pushpa and Srivalli from Russia 3 The genius and the brains of Pushpa the rise and Pushpa the rule! 4 The only photo I have of the Pushpa gang! 5 A bit from the first look test. 6 My girls in Saami song !! my god! What a rage saami was!”

She added, “7- Srivalli hair and makeup and costumes can be their own fashion line! 8- seeing if Srivalli should have different eyes or no.. and we ended up not using the black lens and going with my natural eye colour 9 so happy with what we’d created! 10 Going to Tirupati and doing research for the character.. Srivalli began here , Srivalli actually began in Tirupati! Here’s to making much more happier ones with Pushpa 2.”

The trailer for “Pushpa 2: The Rule” will be launched at a grand event in Patna on November 17. The event will take place at the iconic Gandhi Maidan, located on the banks of the Ganges River. Directed by Sukumar, the upcoming actioner also stars Fahadh Faasil. The film is slated to hit theatres on December 5.

