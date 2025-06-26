Rashmika Mandanna asks fans to guess the title of her next film; Promises to meet them if they get the title right!

Chennai, June 26 Actress Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday delighted her fans by sharing a poster of her upcoming film on social media and asking her followers to guess its title.

What's more, the actress also promised to meet her fans who guessed the title right.

Taking to her social media timelines, Rashmika said,"Can you guess what the title of my next could be? I don’t think anyone can actually guess... but if at all you can guess it then I promise to come meet you."

The poster that Rashmika shared had her holding a double-edged spear and standing next to a burning tree. It had the phrase "Hunted, wounded, unbroken" written on it.

Produced by Unformula films, a production house that described itself as "formula-breakers" who forge new paths and destroy them after they become trends, the poster said the title of the film would be revealed at 10.08 am on June 27.

Rashmika is currently riding a huge success wave. Four out of her last five films have gone on to emerge as huge blockbusters, with her latest film, director Sekhar Kammula's 'Kuberaa', also joining the list of films having made over 100 crores on Wednesday.

The actress, apart from the film that is to be announced tomorrow, already has an interesting line up of films. Among her most eagerly awaited films are director Sukumar's 'Pushpa 3' and director Rahul Ravindran's 'The Girlfriend'.

The Girlfriend, in particular, is eagerly awaited and the makers of the film have announced that the first single from the film will be released in July this year.

In fact, fans who have been waiting for the film for long had a few days ago turned restless on social media demanding that the film be released soon. Rashmika had to step in to support her director and pacify her fans.

Rashmika had then tweeted, "Hi my lovelies.I know we’ve been making you wait and your trend really is something else...but trust me @23_rahulr is really working on it to give you the best output and it’s one of the most special kind of films. It's a film where we speak about things we generally don’t talk much about. It’s a pure characters-driven film and that’s the beauty of it. We promise you we want to give you the best and it’ll be worth your while. But because of today... for all the love you’ve shown us, we’ll just speed up the process and deliver it to you soonest!"

The film, which is being presented by producer Allu Aravind, features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead along with Dheekshith Shetty.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor