Rashmika Mandanna calls Thamma a journey of 'heart, grit, laughter & bruises'

Mumbai Oct 22 Rashmika Mandanna starrer horror comedy, "Thamma" has finally reached the movie buffs on Tuesday, and taking a moment from the promotions, the 'Animal' actress decided to look back at her incredible journey of making this movie.

Rashmika took to social media and wrote, "Thamma...Ahh… where do I even begin...From the very first call-sheet to the final cut, this film has been more than just work.. it’s been a journey of heart, of grit, of laughter and bruises and mornings we didn’t want to wake up for and nights we didn’t want to end (sic)."

Thanking filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar for trusting her, she shared, "To our incredible director, @aditya_a_sarpotdar sir my heart is full of respect for you.. You trusted me, you pushed me.. You saw what the film could be and you helped us get there.."

Expressing her delight at sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, Rashmika penned, "@ayushmannk, @pareshrawalofficial sir, @nawazuddin._siddiqui sir doing scenes with you is so effortless and natural.. sooo happy we got to work on this one together.."

Acknowledging all the efforts made by the crew during the shoot, Rashmika added, "To our crew.. the ones who came early, stayed late, carried equipment up hills, chased light and rain and every weather mood, patched up wounds.. Because of you, we stood on those locations, we captured those frames, we created those memories..In the theatre, when the film played, it felt so worth it.."

Sharing her experience being on the set of "Thamma", she wrote, "These photos will show you my life during the shooting of the film.. So days I couldn’t stay up enough to take my make up offso @tanvichemburkar would have to do it.. some days I didn’t want the days to end.. one day I just wanted getting the dialogues right and Aditya sir would sit with me through it.. everything has happened and I am so grateful for it.."

"And to you my lovesss, your support, your stories, your wait, your trust..I see it all.. I feel it all.. Now, with Thamma finally out, I can’t wait for you to watch it.. And that’s day one for meee... gratitude and love," Rashmika concluded the note.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor