Rashmika Mandanna calls Vijay Deverakonda's 'VD 12' poster "madness"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 : After actor Vijay Deverakonda shared an intriguing poster of his upcoming film 'VD 12', not only fans but actor Rashmika Mandanna couldn't stop herself from gushing over him.

Rashmika took to her X handle and reshared Vijay's post. She wrote, "Madness," with a fire emoji.

Madness. 🔥 https://t.co/LfDvUeAtpx— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 2, 2024

A while ago, Vijay unveiled a new poster in which he looked intense sporting a bearded look and screaming in soaked blood while getting wet in the rain.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth. 28 March, 2025."

This highly anticipated film is set to be released on March 28, 2025.

A film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Srikara Studios will present the film jointly bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. The last time Gowtam teamed up with Sithara Entertainments, they came up with the National-award winning sports drama 'Jersey', as the Shraddha Srinath-starrer that won over critics and performed well at the box office.

This will be the first collaboration of Vijay and Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is gearing up for Sekhar Kammula's 'Kubera'.

'Kubera' boasts an ensemble cast including Dhanush, King Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banner. Sekhar Kammula's 'Kubera' is a pan-India multilingual film, being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

Speaking of Rashmika's other projects, she will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Sikandar', which is being directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

The film is set to release next Eid. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Rashmika also has 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in her kitty. The film will feature Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in prominent roles.

