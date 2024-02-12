Rashmika Mandanna drops candid picture of director Sukumar from 'Pushpa 2' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 : Rashmika Mandanna, who is gearing up for the much-anticipated film 'Pushpa: The Rule', shared a picture of director Sukumar from the sets.

Rashmika took to her Instagram stories and treated fans with a glimpse of the film's shooting.

In the image, Sukumar can be seen busing with the film-making process on the set.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Candidly posing @aryasukku #PushpaTheRule."

Recently, Allu Arjun treated fans with a new poster along with a release date announcement.

The poster gives a glimpse of Allu Arjun's hand with rings and bracelets and he can be seen sitting on a chair in his Pushpa style.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "August 15th 2024!!!#Pushpa2TheRule."

Earlier, Allu Arjun shared a full look of himself from the Pushpa sequel.

In the poster, Arjun is seen in an intense and completely new avatar. He is seen wearing gold jewellery and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor is seen holding a gun in one of his hands.

'Pushpa 2 The Rule' is all set to redefine the connotation of the Global Indian film.

In the video released by the makers earlier, the voice-over refers to the character of Pushpa Raj escaping from Tirupati jail.

At the end of the video, Allu Arjun as Pushpa who has wrapped himself in a shawl as he hides in a jungle. And in the voice-over its heard saying, "When an animal takes two steps backwards, it is because of a tiger but when a tiger moves backwards, it is because of Pushpa."

The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was already made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel. Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance is returning with the second instalment of the movie sooner than we expected.

'Pushpa 2' is slated to release on August 15.

Rashmika is currently flying high on the success of her recently released action thriller 'Animal'.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

'Animal' is one of the most successful films of 2023.

The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.

