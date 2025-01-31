Rashmika Mandanna helps 'Chhaava' co-star Vicky Kaushal speak Telugu

Mumbai, Jan 31 Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are presently busy promoting their forthcoming period drama, "Chhaava". During a promotional event, the 'Sam Bahadur' actor was seen greeting the audience in Telugu with the help of his co-star, Rashmika Mandanna.

Vicky Kaushal said, "Namashkar to everyone. Are you all doing well? Very happy to be here in Hyderabad!"

In another video doing rounds on social media, Vicky Kaushal was seen helping Rashmika Mandanna, who is in a wheelchair post a severe leg injury on her right foot during a gym session. Being a true gentleman, he was seen pushing his co-star's wheelchair and helping her navigate.

In the meantime, the makers of "Chhaava" recently unveiled the first track from the much-awaited movie, “Jaane Tu”. Composed by music maestro AR Rahman, the track has been crooned by Arijit Singh. Meanwhile, Irshad Kamil has penned the soulful lyrics for the song. The song captures the electrifying chemistry between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (Vicky Kaushal) and his better half Maharani Yesubai (Rashmika Mandanna).

Speaking about working on “Jaane Tu”, A.R Rahman revealed, “For Jaane Tu, I wanted the music to echo the timeless devotion-like love between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, while also speaking to the modern soul. The endeavor was to craft something that feels like a bridge between two worlds – historical and contemporary. Arijit Singh’s textured and emotionally laden voice wraps around the composition, carrying the listener into a world of yearning and hope. His classical expertise and heartfelt delivery elevates the song to a realm very few singers can unlock.”

Additionally, Arijit Singh stated, “Jaane Tu is divine and sincere. The melody hits right in the center. I feel blessed that Rahman sir has given me the opportunity I am grateful. I feel his music transcends time and I feel lucky to experience his music. Singing this song, I felt pure and passionate.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor