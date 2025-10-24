Rashmika Mandanna: I'm not very good with expectations

New Delhi, Oct 24 Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is fondly called the ‘National Crush’, is happy with the response to her latest horror comedy “Thamma”, and said that she prefers not to keep too many expectations from her films.

Asked if she had anticipated the film’s success, Rashmika told IANS: “Honestly, when you're doing a film, you're just hoping that at the end of the day it does well.”

“Thamma” on Day One opened with Rs. 25.11 crore nett in India and in four days it has raked in Rs. 57.63 crore as per sacnilk.com.

The actress added: “Expectations? I'm not very good with expectations. I tend to not keep too much expectation. It's just, you know, it's more of a relief once the film is out and people are enjoying it. It's more of a relief than, you know, it's like, yes, I did it.”

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, “Thamma,” which also stars Nawazuddin Siddqui and Ayushmann Khurrana, is set in a fictional world. The film also sees a crossover with Varun Dhawan’s “Bhediya”.

Talking about the genre of horror comedy being loved across all age groups, Rashmika feels that “Thamma” and other movies in the Maddock universe is “rooted in Indian folklore.”

“I think why this film—or any film in this universe—has worked so well is because we’re so rooted in our Indian folklore. You know, this has always been a part of our history, and now we’re finally showing it to people,” she said.

Rashmika added: “I think that’s what connects all of us together, because we’re all aware of these stories, but it’s the first time we’re actually getting to watch them. That’s why it’s being celebrated so much, and why I think all age groups love it.”

“It’s like the mothers and fathers saying, ‘Yes, this is a story I’ve heard,’ while the kids are like, ‘Why didn’t you tell me this before?’ Those reactions make it all the more special,” she concluded.

