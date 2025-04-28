Rashmika Mandanna kicks off the Ooty leg of ‘Thama’ shoot

Mumbai, April 28 Actress Rashmika Mandanna will be shooting her much-awaited drama "Thama" in the picturesque hills of Ooty for the next couple of days.

Dropping a photo of the beautiful forest on her Instagram stories, Rashmika wrote, “Ooty for a couple of days.."

The 'Animal' actress has been sharing updates from her "Thama" schedule on social media.

A couple of days back, Rashmika dropped a random video filled with positivity on social media after shooting for the entire night for “Thama.”

The diva took to her Instagram handle and posted a clip where she was heard saying, “Hi guys, good morning. I know it's super random. I just shot for the entire night, hence the red eyes, but I just wanted to randomly drop this message saying, a very, very good morning to you.”

“I hope you have a wonderful day, and here's me throwing a bit of positivity your way if at all you need it, and even if you don't need it, you just got it. Biggest love, biggest hugs, and big, big, big kisses (sic),” Rashmika added.

For the caption, she wrote, “A random reminder for you to smile and have a freaking awesome day! EVERYDAY!”

Rashmika has joined Maddock Films' successful horror-comedy universe, known for hits like the "Stree" franchise, "Munjya", and "Bhediya".

Touted to be a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop, “Thama” tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

Made under the direction of 'Muniya' fame Aditya Sarpotdar, the project marks Rashmika and Ayushmann's primary collaboration with the filmmaker.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the story of "Thama" has been provided by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Presented by Maddock Films, the drama will also feature Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in crucial roles, along with others.

Along with "Thama", Rashmika has an exciting lineup including "Kubera", "Pushpa 3", "The Girlfriend", and "Rainbow".

