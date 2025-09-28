Rashmika Mandanna Misses Thamma Trailer Launch, Sends Heartfelt Message From Sicily Shoot

Rashmika Mandanna truly stands as Pan-India’s Ki Sabse Badi Heroine, winning the hearts of millions. With her stellar performances and graceful charm, she has carved a unique space for herself on the big screen nationwide. While everyone eagerly awaits her on screen, she is back with a thrilling performance in Thamma, whose trailer has just been released, showcasing her captivating talent. As she was unable to attend the trailer launch event, she sent a heartfelt message through a video as she shoots for Cocktail 2 in Italy

In her message to everyone regarding her absence at the Thamma trailer launch, Rashmika said, "Even though I couldn’t be there in person, how could I ever say no when my Alok calls? Hi everyone! First of all, I hope you’re all doing super, super, super well. I’m so sorry I couldn’t make it to the trailer launch today Dinoo sir has me shooting for Cocktail 2 in Sicily right now."

She further said, "But I truly hope you loved the Thamma trailer and our brand-new Maddock Horror Comedy Universe logo! Tadaka is such a strong and special character, and it’s been an absolute honour and privilege to bring her alive on screen. I loved every bit of playing her, and I can’t wait for you all to meet her this Diwali in theatres!"

"And don’t worry I’ll definitely be joining in for all the promotions from here on. Sending you all big love, warm hugs, and the tightest kisses. Have a wonderful evening, guys! Oh, and one last thing Yeh Diwali, Thamma wali!" She concluded.

Moreover, Rashmika boasts an exciting lineup of projects ahead. She will seen in Thamma that will hit the theaters on 21st October. The much-awaited Pushpa 3 will see her reprising her iconic role of Srivalli. Additionally, Rashmika is diving into emotionally rich and diverse characters in The Girlfriend and Rainbow, further proving her range and dedication to taking on challenging, impactful roles across genres.