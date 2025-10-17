Rashmika Mandanna on Her Excitement Doing Action Scenes in Thamma: “I Fell in Love With How This Cable Work Was Happening”

Rashmika Mandanna has quickly risen to become the No. 1 Pan-Indian star. Within just a few years in the industry, she has rightfully earned this title with sheer hard work, dedication, and an undeniable screen presence. She continues to win hearts not only with her beauty and talent but also with the depth and precision she brings to every character. After delivering a streak of blockbusters, she is now set to surprise fans with another unforgettable role.

Rashmika will play Tadaka in Maddock’s upcoming horror-comedy universe film Thamma, where she takes on the role of a vampire for the first time, performing intense action sequences. In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna shared her excitement about performing action sequences in Thamma, marking her thrilling entry into the action genre with power-packed, intense roles. She also referenced how she will be performing action scenes in Mysaa, which is an action-thriller and set against the backdrop of a tribal land..

Rashmika shared, “I feel Thamma was the first entrance for me into anything in an action space. Before that, I had only been doing performances. Thamma is still at the entrance while I am filming a movie called Mysaa, which is physical, intense, and action-packed. So I am seeing the difference, but at the same time with Thamma, I fell in love with how this cable work was happening, how a little bit of action I could do just this entire world together.”

She further added how it’s a new space for her, but she surrenders to the director and the process, “I honestly had no reference for my character as to how to play this character, and I don’t know if I could tell her name out. It’s a very new space for me. Still, at the same time, it’s very exciting because I didn’t know what to do and what was okay, which degree of feeling that anything is okay. As an actor will walk into the set and surrender completely to my director and my whole cast and crew, and they support me and take me forward.

Apart from Rashmika, Thamma also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The film is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. It is slated for a release on October 21, 2025, during Diwali this year, promising another stellar performance from Rashmika.