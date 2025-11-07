Rashmika Mandanna pens a love letter to all the 'girlies growing into the woman they love'

Mumbai, Nov 7 Actress Rashmika Mandanna, whose movie "The Girlfriend" reached the cinema halls on Friday, penned a heartfelt love letter to all the girls out there who are working on becoming the women they love.

She further applauded all the men who stand beside their women, providing her the courage to find her voice.

Taking to social media, the 'Animal' actress penned, "A love letter to all the girlies growing into the woman they love. To every Girl who was told “what do you know”… and yet grew into a woman “who knows what she wants”. You’ve come a long way, give yourself that proud, tight Hug And to the men who’ve loved, not by leading, but by standing beside… your love gave her the courage to find her voice (sic)."

Dedicating her movie "The Girlfriend" to the love that liberates and does not limit, Rashmika added, "This film is for every unspoken moment - for the love that liberates, not limits, for the hearts that heal while learning to choose themselves, and for the courage it takes to begin again, as your truest self."

The 'Pushpa' actress hopes that the Rahul Ravindran directorial reminds everyone to fall in love with themselves again.

"I’ve poured my heart, my sensibilities, and every vulnerability into this The GirlFriend journey, for you to feel seen, understood, and reminded of your own strength. If it makes you hold your life closer and fall in love with yourself again, my purpose is fulfilled. A love letter to every journey from silence to strength… and to those who stood by, in love and in respect. #TheGirlFriend is now in theatres, It’s all yours..Come experience the journey of love, courage, and becoming," she concluded.

Rashmika has shared screen space with Dheekshith Shetty in her latest release.

