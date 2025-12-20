Rashmika Mandanna reflects on work-filled days with 'good food, tired eyes' & a pop of yellow

Mumbai, Dec 20 Actress Rashmika Mandanna has taken to her social media account to share a candid sneak peek into her everyday life and described how her current days have been filled with long hours, leading to tired eyes.

But she has also mentioned that she has been enjoying good food despite too many tasks on her plate.

Taking to social media, the actress wrote, “These days are looking like… long hours, too many tasks, good food, tired eyes… and yellow saving the day again.”

Further, Rashmika also posted a series of pictures that reflected both her hectic schedule and the little joys that have been keeping her going.

One picture shared by her shows her posing casually outdoors at night in a yellow T-shirt, while another photo captures her wrapped up warmly, peeking out with tired eyes.

Rashmika also shared pictures of comforting meals; from a hearty rice and curry bowl with curd to a wholesome salad meal, the 'Animal' actress highlighted how good food has been setting her mood right.

In another picture, Rashmika has shared a picture of her bag that has the famous Labooboo doll and a crocheted sunflower tagged as a keychain.

Recently, the actress was on a two-day girls' trip to Sri Lanka with her besties.

Rashmika had dropped some glimpses of her fun getaway on social media. and wrote, "I recently got 2 days off and I got this opportunity to get away with my girls and we went to this BEAUTIFUL property in Sri Lanka..GIRL TRIPS - doesn’t matter how short are THE BEST!! MY GIRLS are THE BEST! Some are missing but THEY ARE THE BEST!! (sic)"

Talking about the trip, it comes amidst rumours of Rashmika to be tying the knot with her 'Dear Comrade' co-star Vijay Deverakonda next year, further hinting that her Sri Lankan vacation might actually be a bachelorette trip.

But for the uninitiated, neither Rashmika nor Vijay have confirmed the speculations going around about their wedding plans till now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor