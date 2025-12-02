Rashmika Mandanna releases action-packed trailer of Roshan Kanakala's 'Mowgli 2025'

Chennai, Dec 2 Actress Rashmika Mandanna on Tuesday released the trailer of director Sandeep Raj's upcoming romantic action film 'Mowgli 2025', featuring actor Roshan Kanakala in the lead, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to her X timeline, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "This looks so so good. I wish you guys the bestest luck- always!! And biggest hugs!! #Mowgli2025 Starring @RoshanKanakala @SakkshiM09 & @publicstar_bsk #Mowgli2025. A @SandeepRaaaj Cinema. A @Kaalabhairava7 musical."

The trailer that was released begins with Bandi Saroj Kumar, who plays a cop in the film, narrating a fable about a king with seven sons. "The seven sons went on a hunt and returned with seven fishes. One of the fishes caught did not dry and so the seventh son asked the seventh fish, 'Why did you not dry?'," he says and asks the person sitting opposite him to take a guess on what the fish would have replied. The poor man makes a guess only to get shouted at. Bandi Saroj Kumar tells him,"Do fishes speak?"

The trailer then shows the lead character Roshan Kanakala. His friend Bunty, while talking about him, says, "To me, he is Kittu. To all the others, he is Mowgli." It is clear that Mowgli (Roshan Kanakala) and his friend know the jungles well. It is under these circumstances that a film unit arrives to shoot a film there. Jasmine (Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar) arrives as a background dancer in this film unit. Mowgli falls for Jasmine, who is speech and hearing impaired.

The trailer then shows a pervert saying he wants Jasmine. It also shows the hero saying, "This is not like your city, where after everything happens, people take out candle marches on roads. We directly light torches."

Things begin to intensify after the Sub Inspector of Police for the area gets transferred and a new ruthless officer arrives in his place. The new officer is someone who believes that no one should lay a hand on anything he perceives as his.

The trailer then shows us glimpses of the hardships Mowgli undergoes to prove his innocence.

In all, it is clear that the film will be about the conflict between Roshan Kanakala's character and the character played by Bandi Saroj Kumar over love.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

Sources close to the unit had told IANS earlier that the unit of the film had completed its third schedule, which was a fortnight long.

"The makers completed shooting a big climax action schedule in Maredumilli. Massive action sequences were shot in this schedule which lasted for a period of 15 days," sources had informed a few days ago.

The sources had also pointed out that the hero of the film, Roshan Kanakala chose to take a lot of risk and perform action stunts himself in the climax sequence. These scenes, the sources claimed, were going to be a major highlight of the film.

Sources had also pointed out that the action sequences in the film were going to be the highlight of the film.

For the unaware, young hero Roshan Kanakala, who impressed with his brilliant performance in his debut film 'Bubble Gum', is playing the lead in 'Mowgli 2025' which is being directed by Sandeep Raj, best known for his National Award-winning film 'Color Photo'.

Producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad are producing the film under the People Media Factory banner.

Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar is making her debut as a heroine with this film, the cinematography of which is being handled by Rama Maruthi M. Kala Bhairava has been entrusted with scoring the film's music. Editing for the film is by Kodati Pawan Kalyan and art direction is by Kiran Mamidi. Nataraj Madigonda has choreographed the action scenes. The film has screenplay by Rama Maruthi M and Radhakrishna Reddy.

