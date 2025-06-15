Rashmika Mandanna says 'love you so much' to her superhero this Father's Day

Mumbai, June 15 Wishing her dad this Father's Day, actress Rashmika Mandanna thanked him for being a superhero not just to her, but also to her little sister and her mother.

The 'Pushpa' actress took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of her father.

Rashmika also penned a sincere note for her dad, thanking him for being her support system. "Happiest Father's Day to you pa. Thankyou for carrying mumma, me and Shimmu on your back like the superhero that you are for so long.. quite literally," she wrote.

She further revealed that she has not seen her dad in a long time, and just wants to hug him soon. "I love you so much. We love you so much. It's been more than one year since I've seen you last in real, and I can't wait to just come to hug you soon," the 'Animal' actress added.

In addition to Rashmika, other prominent names from Bollywood, such as Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kajol, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Bobby Doel, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Esha Deol, Aparshakti Khurana, Aayush Sharma, and several others penned special Father's Day wishes for their real-life heroes, who have been a support system for them.

On the professional front, Rashmika is currently busy promoting Sekhar Kammula's "Kuberaa", where she has been paired opposite Dhanush.

Aside from this, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh will also be seen in crucial roles, along with others.

Produced by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, "Kuberaa" is expected to reach the cinema halls on June 20 this year.

Over and above this, Rashmika also has "Thama", "Pushpa 3", "The Girlfriend", and "Rainbow" in the making.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor