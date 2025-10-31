Rashmika Mandanna Shares a Heartfelt Message of Gratitude for her Team and Fans After Thamma Box-Office Success

Riding high on the success of Thamma, Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media to express her heartfelt gratitude giving a special shout-out to her entire team and thanking her fans for their overwhelming love and support. In her post, Rashmika acknowledged the collective effort that brought Thamma to life, celebrating her entire team for their passion and dedication. She also extended her warmest thanks to her fans, whose constant encouragement and admiration have made the journey even more special.

Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, shows no signs of slowing down. Now in its second week, the film continues to perform strongly at the box office despite a slight dip in recent days. Maintaining steady momentum, it has already crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark and made a place as one of the year’s most popular entertainers. According to trade website Sacnilk, Thamma made an estimated Rs 3.25 crore net in India on Thursday, bringing its total domestic haul to Rs 108.25 crore. Earlier this week, the film collected Rs 4.3 crore on Monday, Rs 5.75 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 3.65 crore on Wednesday.

The film opened to Rs 24 crore, grossing Rs 55.6 crore within the first three days and Rs 95.6 crore by the end of its first week. Released alongside Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Thamma has clearly emerged as the audience’s favourite. Thamma, is produced by Maddock Films and joins Stree, Roohi and Bhediya in his growing filmography. Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is the fifth installment of the Maddock Horror comedy franchise. Along with Rashmika and Ayushmann, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.The film goes into the mysterious world of vampires, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna playing lovers destined to be together in an incredible love story. However, the introduction of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character alters the story. It’s part of Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe, which includes Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya (2024), and Stree 2. Following Thamma, the universe will expand with Bhediya 2, starring Varun Dhawan and Shakti Shalini.