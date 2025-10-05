Rashmika Mandanna Shares Stunning BTS Pictures from Thamma Shoot — What’s the Story Behind the Song? (Watch Photos)

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to Instagram to introduce fans to the characters of her upcoming film Thamma, sharing mesmerizing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot. Rashmika posted several pictures from the sets and revealed an interesting story about one of the songs. She wrote, “The story behind this song is that we were shooting at a very, very stunning location for about 10–12 days. On the last day, our producers and director suddenly had a banging idea — they said, ‘Wait, why don’t we shoot a song here? It’s such a crazy cool location, so why not?’ And I was like, whyyy nottt! In about 3–4 days, we made all of this possible, and when we watched the final result, we were all massively surprised. So, a big shoutout to all the dancers, the costume department, the set team, the lighting crew, the direction department, the production team — everyone! This song was possible because of your hard work. They are now your Tadaka and Alok. I hope you love them, feel them, dance with them, and enjoy watching them.”

More About Thamma

Thamma marks Rashmika’s entry into Maddock Films’ hit horror-comedy universe and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal. Following Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, the franchise is exploring a vampire love story, being promoted as its first romance narrative. Rashmika had earlier said, “Thamma is a very special film for me because it brings together horror, comedy, folklore, and even a love story rooted in India. Playing Tadaka has been both challenging and exciting, as she’s an age-old legend brought to life anew. I’m thankful to Maddock Films for giving me this opportunity once again, and I’m really looking forward to everyone experiencing Thamma.” The film is set to release in theatres on October 21, with its songs and trailer already generating excitement online.