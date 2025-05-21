Rashmika Mandanna Shares Sweet Note With Fans Amid Her Tireless Travel Routine!

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the hardest-working and talented actresses in the country. With remarkable performances and consistent box office hits, she has become the nation’s sweetheart and pan-India ki Sabse badi heroine. Her journey is marked by several hits that reflect her dedication and passion. Even now, Rashmika is working tirelessly for her upcoming projects. She’s also known for staying connected with fans, regularly sharing updates. Recently, she took to her broadcast channel to give fans a glimpse into her hectic schedule, sweetly revealing that airports and airplanes have become her comfort spaces, reminding her of sleep amid all the travel and long hours on set.

Sharing a selfie, Rashmika wrote, “Hey my loves...It's beeeen a long time since I dropped in to say hi..So l've been working on something for a while now... quietly, slowly, with lots of love and care and I think it's finally starting to fall into place Yeeeeep!! Also, side note.. Why do flights always smell like sleepy blankets and a signature air freshner?? Or is that just me being extra tired and nosey today? Lol. Missed you all. Missed this space. And I hope you're being kind to yourselves, okav?”

Rashmika has been juggling between back-to-back shoots, working tirelessly on a long and exciting lineup of projects. She’s been shooting all day and traveling extensively to keep up with her packed schedule. Despite the hectic pace, Rashmika continues to update her fans regularly about her journey. Her dedication and consistency reflect her passion, as she gives her all to every role while balancing travel and tight timelines effortlessly.

Rashmika has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. She will share screen space with Dhanush in Kubera and Ayushmann Khurrana in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Thama. The much-awaited Pushpa 3 will see her reprising her iconic role of Srivalli. Additionally, Rashmika is diving into emotionally rich and diverse characters in The Girlfriend and Rainbow, further proving her range and dedication to taking on challenging, impactful roles across genres.