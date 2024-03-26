Rashmika Mandanna shares update on her pet dog 'Aura': 'She is chilling in Mysore'

Mumbai, March 26 Rashmika Mandanna on Tuesday shared a cute update about her pet dog Aura, saying she is happily chilling in Mysore with her parents.

The diva, who was most recently seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' took to Instagram Stories and shared an adorable picture of her furry friend Aura, who is sitting on a couch and posing for the cameras.

The post is captioned: "For everyone who's wondering where Aura has disappeared to ..Aura is chilling in Mysore with Mum Dad and Shimmu..That's why I am unable to give Aura updates... And look at her. she's definitely happy and chilling."

On the professional front, Rashmika is gearing up for the action drama 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil.

She also has 'Rainbow', 'The Girlfriend', 'Chaava' in the pipeline.

