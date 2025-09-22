Rashmika Mandanna shoots for 'Cocktail 2' in Italy: 'Hope amazing memories are created'

Mumbai, Sep 22 Actress Rashmika Mandanna is presently in Italy to shoot for her much-talked-about sequel "Cocktail 2," co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Rashmika took to her official Instagram account and dropped a string of photographs from her time in Italy. The first still in the post featured the 'Animal' actress sleeping with a cute headpin facing the camera. Next, Rashmika uploaded a pic of making a goofy face using her hands.

This was followed by an image of the 'Pushpa' actress enjoying the Italian sky during a run. Lastly, Rashmika shared a photo of an ice cream she relished while on her work trip.

"Italy - you beauty!!! (Red heart emojis) You have me for a couple of days and I hope amazing memories are created (Red heart emojis) #Cocktail2," Rashmika captioned the post.

With the first major schedule of "Cocktail 2" underway in Italy, the team is expected to head back to Mumbai in a couple of weeks. The second schedule of the drama is likely to commence after Diwali 2025.

If everything goes as planned, "Cocktail 2" will be reaching the cinema halls in 2026.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and penned by Luv Ranjan, the plot details of the drama have been kept under wraps for now.

Recently, Adajania has been creating a lot of buzz for his next by treating the netizens with sneak peeks from the sets. The photos showed Kriti posing in a striking black attire, whereas Rashmika was captured mid-gym grind.

The first instalment in the franchise, "Cocktail" featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was released in 2012.

In addition to this, Rashmika is waiting for the release of "Thama", alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Directed by 'Munjya' maker Aditya Sarpotdar, “Thama” shares the tale of a dedicated historian who dives deep into ancient manuscripts, only to uncover chilling secrets surrounding local vampire legends as mysterious supernatural forces begin to emerge.

"Thama" is scheduled to get a release this Diwali.

