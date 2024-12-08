Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘The Girlfriend’ leaves social media in splits

Mumbai, Dec 8 A new poster of the upcoming Telugu movie ‘The Girlfriend’ starring Rashmika Mandanna was unveiled on Sunday, and the netizens are having a field day.

The poster reads, “Vijay Deverakonda will introduce ‘The Girlfriend’”.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are two of the leading stars in India, are rumoured to be dating, and the Internet users brought that up in the comments.

One user wrote, “Vijay Devarakonda will introduce HIS GIRLFRIEND”.

Another wrote, “So THE BOYFRIEND will introduce THE GIRLFRIEND?”.

A third user wrote, “Why it's totally relating to Their Personal life?”.

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna, who can be seen in the recently released blockbuster ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, celebrated the “very special” month of December with the 1st anniversary of her movie ‘Animal’.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and re-shared a Reel from one of her fans showcasing her character of Geethanjali from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’.

She wrote on the video, “December has indeed been very very special to me. So grateful. Swami swami swami.Thank you Thank you Thank”.

‘Animal’, which starred Ranbir in the titular role, told the story of the relationship between a son and a father carved in blood. The multi-starrer film, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Kabir Singh’ fame, proved to be a blockbuster, and also triggered a wave of criticism over its portrayal and treatment of women. The film made a huge noise and diminished the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’, a biopic based on the Indian war hero Sam Manekshaw.

Prior to that, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which was Rashmika’s claim to fame across India, was also released in December. The film, which released during the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemie, performed exceptionally well at the box-office amidst the shut down of theatres across India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor