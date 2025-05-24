Rashmika Mandanna: The smell of the first rain it's the best

Mumbai, May 24 Actress Rashmika Mandanna says she loves the smell of the first rain, although she's not a big fan of how it tends to slow everything down.

Rashmika took to Instagram and shared a reel of the rain, accompanied by a quote that read: 'The scent of Mother Earth when it rains’.

“So the rains are backkkk.. I'm not a big fan of how they make everything a little slower where we're working but my god!! The smell of the first rain it's the best smell and feeling You know what I mean? It's the loveliest,” she wrote as the caption.

On the professional front, Rashmika has her diary full with Aditya Sarpotdar's “Thama,” co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, along with “Kubera,” “Pushpa 3”, “The Girlfriend,” and “Rainbow.”

On May 20, the actress looked stunning in black as she strutted the red carpet during the Zee Cine Awards 2025.

The 'Animal' actress was seen carrying a black contemporary fusion saree with utmost grace. Her blouse included a deep sweetheart neckline with a net waist. She accessorised her look with golden heart-shaped earrings and brown toned makeup. The stunner decided to leave her hair open with a middle parting.

"After a while, I was back on the red carpet again...All the love pouring in makes my heart so happy. Just wanted to show you what I wore that day..", Rashmika wrote in the caption.

Thanking her team, she added, "Biggest shoutout to my team.. they’ve always got my back. The only way I survive these incredibly tough, busy days is because of them and my family. Bone-crushing hugs to each one of you."

Her latest film was “Chhaava”, which was screened at Maharashtra's remote tribal district of Gadchiroli in an inflatable cinema hall.

Based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, filmmaker Laxman Utekar's Dinesh Vijan-produced 'Chhaava' served as the perfect film to encourage footfalls and cinema viewing culture in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor