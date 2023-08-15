Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverkonda extend Independence Day wishes, celebrate 5 years of ‘Geetha Govindam’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverkonda on Tuesday extended wishes on the occasion of 77th Independence Day with a happy picture.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Pushpa’ actor shared a couple of pictures with Vijay Deverkonda and director Parasuram as the trio also celebrated 5 years of ‘Geetha Govindam’.

She captioned the picture, “Happy Independence Day from us to you, and Happy 5 years of #GeethaGovindam my loves..thankyou for everything. Really! Always extremely grateful..”

In 'Geetha Govindam' (2018), Vijay was paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna. In the movie, a young lecturer falls for a level-headed woman. But the man has to convince the woman as things start on a wrong note between them.

Soon after the ‘Mission Majnu’ actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“My heart skipped a beat,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “You made Our day loves”

India today celebrated the completion of 76 years of independence.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in 'Animal'.

The film will hit the theatres on December 1. She also has 'Pushpa 2' in her kitty with Allu Arjun.

Vijay, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming romantic film ‘Kushi’ opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

