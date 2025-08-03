Rashmika Mandanna wishes Happiest friendship day to her 'youngest best friend'

Mumbai, Aug 3 Actress Rashmika Mandanna wished the happiest Friendship Day to her 'youngest best friend'.

Dropping a photo with her kid sister Shiman Mandanna, the 'Animal' actress penned on the stories section of her Instagram handle, "Happiest friendship day to my youngest best friend. I love you always and you know it."

For the unaware, Rashmika is 16 years older than her younger sister, Shiman.

During a recent media interaction, the 'Pushpa' actress revealed that in the last eight years she has been working as an actor, she has not seen her sister grow up. Rashmika expressed her regret that she could not witness the journey.

Rashmika also revealed that she feels a maternal connection towards Shiman.

Talking about her professional commitments, the 29-year-old actress last graced the screen with Sekhar Kammula's “Kuberaa", co-starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil.

Up next, Rashmika is waiting for the release of “The Girlfriend”, which is expected to reach the cinema halls on September 5 this year.

Made under the direction of Rahul Ravindran, the project will also see Deekshith Shetty as the lead.

Additionally, Rashmika's lineup further includes “Thama” opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Touted to be a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop, “Thama” talks about a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

Helmed by 'Muniya' fame maker Aditya Sarpotdar, "Thama" marks Rashmika's primary on-screen pairing with Ayushmann.

Over and above this, Rashmika also has "Mysaa" in her kitty.

Billed as an emotional action thriller, the movie will have Rashmika essay the role of a woman from the Gond community.

Helmed by Rawindra Pulle, the much-awaited project has been backed by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy.

The intriguing first look poster from the drama has already created a lot of buzz among movie buffs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor