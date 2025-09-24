Rashmika Mandanna wishes Happy birthday to her 'happy pill', Vijay Deverakonda's mom

Mumbai, Sep 24 Rumored lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda always keep their admirers guessing regarding their relationship status.

From allegedly going on trips together to never missing a chance to praise one another on social media, these two keep on making headlines, from time to time.

As Vijay Deverakonda's mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, turned a year older on Wednesday, Rashmika took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a photo of VD's mom with their furry pet, Storm.

The 'Animal' actress wrote on her IG, "Happiest birthday to our happy pill @deverakonda", along with a white heart and sunflower emoji.

Back in August, Vijay and Rashmika led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York. Both of them were honoured as Grand Marshals at one of the largest Independence Day celebrations outside India.

Additionally, as their movie "Geetha Govindam" completed 7 years of release on August 15, Rashmika treated her InstaFam with a string of behind-the-scenes images from the sets.

"I can’t believe I still have all these pictures from 7 years ago..Geetha Govindam will always ALWAYS be the most special film(sic)," the 'Pushpa' actress wrote.

Hoping for a reunion of the 'Geetha Govindam' team, Rashmika added, "I was just remembering everyone who was involved in this film making and it’s been faaaaar too long since we’ve all met.. but I hope they are doing super well.. I can’t believe it’s been 7 years already but happy 7 Geetha Govindam."

Up next, Rashmika is currently in Italy to shoot for her much-hyped sequel "Cocktail 2," where she will be seen sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

On Tuesday, Rashmik shared some pics from her time in Italy on social media - like taking a nap, making a goofy face, enjoying a run, and relishing an ice cream.

"Italy - you beauty!!! (Red heart emojis) You have me for a couple of days and I hope amazing memories are created (Red heart emojis) #Cocktail2," Rashmika captioned the post.

