Rashmika Mandanna wishes 'Pushpa 2' music composer Devi Sri Prasad on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 : Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a special birthday post for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' music composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Rashmika took to her Instagram story on Friday and shared a picture featuring Devi Sri Prasad holding a piano in his hand and "Happy birthday Rockstar" written on it.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, Happiest birthday to you DSP garuuu."

Devi Sri Prasad has several projects in his kitty including 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and Suriya's 'Kanguva'.

On his future projects, recently he told ANI, "I am working on a number of songs. Several movies are coming up like 'Pushpa 2' and 'Kanguva'... A lot more films are coming up in different languages. Some Hindi movies are yet to be announced. Some of my singles and music videos are also coming..."

Talking about 'Pushpa 2', it is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.

The film will see Allu, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

The film will be released in Telugu, apart from other South Indian languages and Hindi.

Siruthai Siva has directed the film, 'Kanguva', which stars Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu in key roles.

Bobby Deol and Suriya will be locking horns with each other in the film.

The official synopsis of the Tamil film reads, "A story that travels 500 years from 1700s to 2023 about a Hero who has to fulfil a mission left unfinished. #Kanguva available post-theatrical release.''

