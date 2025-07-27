Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Mysaa' launched in Hyderabad with traditional ceremony

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 27 : Actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to headline Rawindra Pulle's directorial 'Mysaa.'

On Sunday, the film was officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony.

Principal photography is set to begin on Monday in Hyderabad, with Rashmika joining the cast from the very first schedule.

The film's team shared several pictures from the launch.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Unformula Films shared the photo in which Rashmika Mandanna is seen attending the pooja ceremony.

"#MYSAA Pooja Ceremony begins with blessings, love and the promise of a beautiful story. Clap by #SureshBabu garu. Camera Switch on by @storytellerkola garu. Script & First shot direction by @hanurpudi garu. Here's to new journeys & soulful storytelling," read the caption.

Mysaa "is described as an emotional action thriller rooted in the culturally rich and visually captivating world of the Gond tribes. Rashmika will be seen in a bold and transformative role, portraying a Gond woman with fierce intensity and emotional depth," read a press note.

In the coming months, Rashmika will also be seen in 'The Girlfriend'.

