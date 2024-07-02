Rashmika Mandanna's first look from 'Kubera' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : After unveiling the first looks of actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush from Sekhar Kammula's 'Kubera', the makers are now all set to release the look of Rashmika Mandanna.

Her look will be out on July 5.

'Kubera' boasts an ensemble cast including Dhanush, King Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banner. Sekhar Kammula's 'Kubera' is a pan-India multilingual film, being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

Speaking of Rashmika's other projects, she will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Sikandar', which is being directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

The film is set to release next Eid. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Rashmika also has 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in her kitty. The film will feature Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in prominent roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on December 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor